US and Uzbekistan sign trade and economic agreement - Trump

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a trade agreement between the United States and Uzbekistan, which provides for investments in the American economy totaling over $100 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's post on Truth Social.

I am pleased to announce an incredible trade and economic agreement between the United States and Uzbekistan - wrote the US President.

According to the agreements, Uzbekistan plans to invest and purchase assets worth $35 billion in the US over three years, and over $100 billion over ten years.

"(The money will go - ed.) into key American sectors, including critical mineral extraction, aviation, auto parts manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture, energy and chemical industries, information technology, and more," the statement said.

The head of the White House added that he expresses gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan, emphasizing that the US hopes for long and fruitful relations between the countries.

