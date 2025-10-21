$41.760.03
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondent
02:07 PM • 10920 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 19251 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
12:57 PM • 14443 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 18453 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 21319 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 21293 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20362 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19124 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17401 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian jewelry market reached UAH 1.23 billion in revenue in 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

622 legal entities and 855 individual entrepreneurs are engaged in the production of jewelry.

Ukrainian jewelry market reached UAH 1.23 billion in revenue in 2024 - infographic

In 2024, Ukraine recorded 1.23 billion UAH in revenue in the jewelry market. In addition, 622 legal entities and 855 individual entrepreneurs have the main economic activity 32.12 "Manufacture of jewelry and related articles," reports UNN with reference to YouControl.

Details

Despite the full-scale Russian aggression, the industry of jewelry and related articles manufacturers in Ukraine is growing. As of October 2025, the largest number of individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine are registered in Kharkiv (125) and Kyiv (108) regions, as well as in Kyiv itself (106). More than 32% of the surveyed legal entities are registered in Kyiv (200).

According to YouControl, the average "age" of companies in the surveyed sample is 15 years or more. The oldest is the private enterprise "Sansi", which was registered in Kyiv in 1991. At that time, as is known, Ukraine gained independence, and the Soviet Union collapsed at the end of the same year.

The youngest enterprise is LLC "MAGNAT FAMILY" - it was registered in 2025.

The largest revenue in 2024 was received by LLC "HEROLDMASTER" (342.6 million UAH), LLC "JEWELRY ENTERPRISE № 1" (303.1 million UAH) and LLC "JEWELRY FACTORY №1" (147.7 million UAH).

At the same time, in the ownership structure of 71 companies, specialists found individuals and/or legal entities from 25 countries. The largest number of enterprises with co-owners from the following countries were identified:

  • Turkey - 8;
    • Uzbekistan - 8;
      • Israel - 7;
        • Russia - 7;
          • Moldova - 5.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

