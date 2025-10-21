Ukrainian jewelry market reached UAH 1.23 billion in revenue in 2024 - infographic

In 2024, Ukraine recorded 1.23 billion UAH in revenue in the jewelry market. In addition, 622 legal entities and 855 individual entrepreneurs have the main economic activity 32.12 "Manufacture of jewelry and related articles," reports UNN with reference to YouControl.

Details

Despite the full-scale Russian aggression, the industry of jewelry and related articles manufacturers in Ukraine is growing. As of October 2025, the largest number of individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine are registered in Kharkiv (125) and Kyiv (108) regions, as well as in Kyiv itself (106). More than 32% of the surveyed legal entities are registered in Kyiv (200).

According to YouControl, the average "age" of companies in the surveyed sample is 15 years or more. The oldest is the private enterprise "Sansi", which was registered in Kyiv in 1991. At that time, as is known, Ukraine gained independence, and the Soviet Union collapsed at the end of the same year.

The youngest enterprise is LLC "MAGNAT FAMILY" - it was registered in 2025.

The largest revenue in 2024 was received by LLC "HEROLDMASTER" (342.6 million UAH), LLC "JEWELRY ENTERPRISE № 1" (303.1 million UAH) and LLC "JEWELRY FACTORY №1" (147.7 million UAH).

At the same time, in the ownership structure of 71 companies, specialists found individuals and/or legal entities from 25 countries. The largest number of enterprises with co-owners from the following countries were identified:

Turkey - 8;

Uzbekistan - 8;

Israel - 7;

Russia - 7;

Moldova - 5.

