Sibiga arrived in Warsaw: at his first meeting, he discussed Russia's provocations against the EU and NATO

During a visit to Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with the Speaker of the Polish Senate, Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, with whom he discussed a number of important issues. In particular, they talked about Russia's provocations against the EU and NATO, writes UNN with reference to Sybiha's post on the social network "X".

Details

Glad to start my visit to Warsaw with a friendly meeting with Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, Speaker of the Polish Senate. I thanked the Senate for supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians in Poland. I informed Madam Marshal about the battlefield situation and Russia’s recent escalation with deliberate massive attacks on civilians. We discussed Russian provocations against EU and NATO member states, and how to deter the Kremlin - Sybiha reported.

The Foreign Minister added that Ukraine and Poland share a common understanding that a decisive, strong and unified response to Russian actions is needed. He added that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with Poland and other allies. To share Ukrainian experience and contribute to joint decisive steps to stop Russia.

We also noted the significant progress in addressing sensitive issues of our shared past. There is a need to communicate this more to the Polish and Ukrainian public to enhance trust and good-neighbourliness. I highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in this regard - Sybiha stated.

The minister and the speaker also discussed the results of the elections in Moldova and their significance for Europe as a whole and for European integration.

Moldova won, hence Ukraine and Europe won. - Sybiha emphasized.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The parties agreed to resume political dialogue and expand cooperation in mutually important areas.