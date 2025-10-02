$41.220.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy and Aliyev discussed diplomatic work and energy cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 1256 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The leaders discussed diplomatic work to establish peace and energy cooperation.

Zelenskyy and Aliyev discussed diplomatic work and energy cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They discussed diplomatic work to establish real peace, as well as energy cooperation, reports UNN with reference to the President's office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Azerbaijan for its principled and consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy congratulated Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people on the peace agreements with Armenia, reached with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders02.10.25, 16:35 • 1302 views

The leaders of Ukraine and Azerbaijan discussed diplomatic work to establish real peace in Ukraine and ways to achieve it as soon as possible.

Special attention was paid to energy cooperation. The President of Ukraine thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in supporting the energy system. The parties noted that they are equally interested in continuing partnership in this area.

The leaders also discussed potential defense cooperation and agreed on further contacts.

Zelenskyy discussed threats from Russia and security guarantees with Meloni02.10.25, 17:29 • 1108 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
