After returning from Beijing, a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place – Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 5. This will happen after his return from Beijing, where Fico will participate in a parade and meet with the leaders of China and Russia.

After returning from Beijing, a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place – Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his meeting with the Ukrainian leader during his video address on September 1, UNN reports.

Details

In his speech, Fico emphasized that he accepted the invitation to participate in the parade on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, which will take place on September 3 in Beijing. Robert Fico is the only leader from the European Union countries who will be present there. President Fico stated that he would have meetings with the leaders of China and Russia in Beijing during the military parade on September 3.

I want to reiterate that there will be bilateral meetings in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other statesmen.

- emphasized the Slovak Prime Minister.

Fico criticized the EU's position on the parade in Beijing, as, in his opinion, it is necessary to participate in the processes of "forming a new multipolar world order."

Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in Ukraine19.08.25, 18:19 • 10385 views

The Slovak Prime Minister also commented that it is necessary to take advantage of the opportunity to communicate with world leaders in Beijing.

If there is an opportunity in Beijing, in addition to commemorating the victims of the war, to meet with world leaders, it should be used. There will be heads of state representing billions of people. There will be heads of state who have their own opinions, perhaps right, perhaps wrong, but opinions that need to be heard and respected.

- commented Fico.

After returning home, the Slovak Prime Minister will have a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Fico, the meeting will take place this Friday, September 5.

After returning from Beijing, I plan to go to eastern Slovakia for a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- Fico stated. 

Recall

MEP Rihards Kols stated that the Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, are destroying Europe from within

Armenia and China officially concluded a strategic partnership and agreed to expand cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

Xi Jinping at the SCO summit: "We must advocate for a multipolar world"01.09.25, 19:57 • 1424 views

