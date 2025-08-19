The Slovak Prime Minister supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but not to NATO. Fico, after a teleconference with EU leaders, emphasized that without resolving issues of "territorial changes," moving forward in an attempt to agree on a ceasefire and establish peace in Ukraine would be, from his point of view, difficult.

Reports UNN with reference to Denník N.

Details

I am skeptical about the introduction of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation if negotiations on the terms of ending the war do not go as we want them to. - said Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak government.

The Slovak official did not specify what exactly he meant by "we want them to."

The Slovak Prime Minister also announced that the Ukrainian government had expressed interest in a joint meeting with the Slovak government.

The parties are looking for a date and place.

I just have to regret that in the EU we had to wait for Donald Trump to show us the way to peace - said Fico in a video recorded at a government institution.

He also noted that if a model is adopted where "Ukraine buys weapons from the US for one hundred billion euros as part of security guarantees, but the member states of the European Union pay the bills," then Slovakia has its own view on this.

Even in my wildest dreams, I cannot imagine Slovakia buying any weapons from the US and then sending them to Ukraine for free. - said Fico.

Add

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he advocates for the earliest possible establishment of peace, and he also supports Ukraine's accession to the European Union. But the official insists that Ukraine cannot join NATO.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in a video address spoke about the "root causes of the war" in Ukraine and called for security guarantees for Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán positively assessed the meeting between Trump and Putin, calling the world safer.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking the oil pipeline leading to Hungary.

Trump: Return of Crimea and Ukraine's NATO membership are impossible