02:21 PM • 552 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8394 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8460 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10968 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26344 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31940 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29315 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25038 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26783 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41437 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
02:12 PM • 8400 views
The organizer of a fraudulent scheme, through which volunteers and military personnel lost over 20 million hryvnias, has been extradited from Armenia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The National Police have extradited from Armenia the organizer of a fraudulent scheme who defrauded volunteers and military personnel of over 20 million hryvnias. The perpetrator and his accomplices sold non-existent goods, masquerading as volunteer activities.

The organizer of a fraudulent scheme, through which volunteers and military personnel lost over 20 million hryvnias, has been extradited from Armenia

The National Police extradited to Ukraine a man who, together with his accomplices, created a network of fictitious online stores and defrauded volunteers and military personnel of over 20 million hryvnias. The perpetrators sold non-existent cars, drones, and thermal imagers, posing as volunteers, UNN writes with reference to the National Police and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The National Police extradited from Armenia the organizer of a large-scale fraudulent scheme through which volunteers and military personnel lost over 20 million hryvnias. The organizer created a criminal group of three people, with whom he carried out activities through fictitious online stores and social media pages.

- the post says.

After being exposed, the organizer was hiding abroad. He was put on an international wanted list and detained in Armenia. On October 28, he was handed over to the Ukrainian side at the Krakovets checkpoint, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to law enforcement officers, they placed advertisements for the sale of cars, tires, drones, and thermal imagers allegedly for the military.

To gain trust, the defendants positioned themselves as volunteers, published photos from the front line, reports on "aid to the army," and used patriotic symbols. Prices for goods were lower than market prices - SUVs were offered 30-40% cheaper, explaining this by alleged "volunteer discounts" or "direct delivery from the EU."

- the police reported.

As the Prosecutor General's Office added, after receiving an advance payment, which sometimes reached hundreds of thousands of hryvnias, communication with buyers ceased.

The organizer and his three accomplices have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Indictments against three members of the group have already been sent to court by prosecutors. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

- the prosecutors reported.

Alona Utkina

