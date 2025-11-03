$42.080.01
In Kyiv, two men with a knife and a screwdriver attacked a soldier who came for treatment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

In Kyiv, in Pechersk, two men committed an armed robbery against a 27-year-old Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman who came for treatment. The attackers have been detained and taken into custody without the right to bail.

In Kyiv, two men with a knife and a screwdriver attacked a soldier who came for treatment

In Kyiv, in Pechersk, two men committed an armed robbery against a serviceman who came to Kyiv for treatment. According to the capital's prosecutor's office, the attackers are already in custody.

Under the procedural guidance of the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office, two men have been notified of suspicion of committing an armed robbery against a 27-year-old serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was undergoing treatment in Kyiv after receiving injuries.

- the message says.

Details

According to the capital's prosecutor's office, the man was attacked in the evening with a knife and a screwdriver, demanding personal belongings - a mobile phone, a power bank, and money. The attackers even took the perfume that the serviceman had with him.

They were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely of robbery committed under martial law.

The suspects are in custody without the right to bail.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with confiscation of property.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv