Thrown from a wheelchair: a man in military uniform attacked in Kyiv, police are investigating details

$41.610.01
48.110.10
ukenru
06:24 AM • 3490 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
02:03 AM • 10216 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 21731 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 31112 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 34426 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 29179 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21145 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 18329 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13241 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 14039 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - MediaOctober 13, 10:24 PM • 18763 views
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 13332 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 14032 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 15083 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 13967 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 38311 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 38096 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 46404 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 43301 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 47921 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 18084 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 22808 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 24839 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 24827 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 52449 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

Thrown from a wheelchair: a man in military uniform attacked in Kyiv, police are investigating details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

In Kyiv, three unknown individuals threw a man in military uniform from his wheelchair. Law enforcement officers are establishing the details and participants of the incident on Pankivska Street.

Thrown from a wheelchair: a man in military uniform attacked in Kyiv, police are investigating details

Law enforcement officers in the capital are investigating the circumstances of an incident involving a serviceman on Pankivska Street in the Holosiivskyi district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

On Monday, October 13, a video appeared on Kyiv Telegram channels showing three unknown individuals repeatedly hitting a man dressed in military uniform and throwing him from a wheelchair to the ground.

Warning, footage 18+!!!

Police patrols and an investigative and operational group from the Holosiivskyi district arrived at the scene. It is noted that law enforcement had not received any reports prior to this.

Upon arriving at the scene, police interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage from surveillance cameras.

According to preliminary data, the incident was staged, likely for the purpose of provocation. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the details and participants of the incident.

Reference

Pankivska Street is located in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. The district itself is located in the southwestern part of the city and is the largest in terms of area in the capital (about 156.35 km²).

In Kyiv, a man beat a girl because of a "photo mismatch" on a dating site: he faces up to 15 years in prison13.10.25, 16:10 • 3852 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv