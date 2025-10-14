Thrown from a wheelchair: a man in military uniform attacked in Kyiv, police are investigating details

Law enforcement officers in the capital are investigating the circumstances of an incident involving a serviceman on Pankivska Street in the Holosiivskyi district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

On Monday, October 13, a video appeared on Kyiv Telegram channels showing three unknown individuals repeatedly hitting a man dressed in military uniform and throwing him from a wheelchair to the ground.

Police patrols and an investigative and operational group from the Holosiivskyi district arrived at the scene. It is noted that law enforcement had not received any reports prior to this.

Upon arriving at the scene, police interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage from surveillance cameras.

According to preliminary data, the incident was staged, likely for the purpose of provocation. Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the details and participants of the incident.

Pankivska Street is located in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. The district itself is located in the southwestern part of the city and is the largest in terms of area in the capital (about 156.35 km²).

