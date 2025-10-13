In Kyiv, a man beat a girl because of a "photo mismatch" on a dating site: he faces up to 15 years in prison

$41.600.10
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children
12:44 PM • 6638 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10277 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13474 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11279 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13156 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17801 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25499 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24408 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30108 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale fires
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with Ukraine
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy day
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30108 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Poland
Europe
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yacht
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince Harry
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to haters
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
In Kyiv, a man beat a girl because of a "photo mismatch" on a dating site: he faces up to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

A 22-year-old Kyiv resident was detained for beating and robbing a girl after a date. He attacked her because "in reality, she didn't look like her photo," taking 500 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a man beat a girl because of a "photo mismatch" on a dating site: he faces up to 15 years in prison

The metropolitan police detained a 22-year-old man who, after meeting a girl online, invited her on a date, but during the meeting brutally beat and robbed her. According to the detainee, he attacked the victim because "in reality, she did not look like the photo." The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion and faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As stated, a 26-year-old girl contacted the police with a report that she had been beaten by a guy she had met online the day before. An investigative team went to the scene to clarify the circumstances.

Law enforcement officers established that the applicant agreed to go on a date to the guy's apartment. During the meeting, a conflict arose between them, and the man suddenly "pulled out a pistol and, threatening the girl, began to hit her on the head with it and kick her body. After that, he took 500 hryvnias from the victim's jacket pocket and fled," law enforcement officers report.

The police identified the man as a 22-year-old Kyiv resident. He was found in his friend's apartment, where a search was conducted.

During the search at the offender's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized an air pistol. According to the perpetrator, he committed the robbery attack on the girl because in reality she did not look like the photo she posted on the dating site.

- the message says.

As stated, investigators have already "notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery combined with violence dangerous to life and health, committed under martial law."

The sanction of the article provides for up to fifteen years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The court has already chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the right to post bail.

Attack near a synagogue in Kyiv: three minors involved, law enforcement officers are currently speaking with them13.10.25, 15:40 • 1962 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv