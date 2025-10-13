In Kyiv, a man beat a girl because of a "photo mismatch" on a dating site: he faces up to 15 years in prison

The metropolitan police detained a 22-year-old man who, after meeting a girl online, invited her on a date, but during the meeting brutally beat and robbed her. According to the detainee, he attacked the victim because "in reality, she did not look like the photo." The perpetrator has been notified of suspicion and faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

As stated, a 26-year-old girl contacted the police with a report that she had been beaten by a guy she had met online the day before. An investigative team went to the scene to clarify the circumstances.

Law enforcement officers established that the applicant agreed to go on a date to the guy's apartment. During the meeting, a conflict arose between them, and the man suddenly "pulled out a pistol and, threatening the girl, began to hit her on the head with it and kick her body. After that, he took 500 hryvnias from the victim's jacket pocket and fled," law enforcement officers report.

The police identified the man as a 22-year-old Kyiv resident. He was found in his friend's apartment, where a search was conducted.

During the search at the offender's place of residence, law enforcement officers seized an air pistol. According to the perpetrator, he committed the robbery attack on the girl because in reality she did not look like the photo she posted on the dating site. - the message says.

As stated, investigators have already "notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery combined with violence dangerous to life and health, committed under martial law."

The sanction of the article provides for up to fifteen years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The court has already chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the right to post bail.

