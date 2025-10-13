$41.600.10
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape children
12:44 PM • 6550 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10244 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13421 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11256 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13150 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17794 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25473 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24379 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30081 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Attack near a synagogue in Kyiv: three minors involved, law enforcement officers are currently speaking with them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1954 views

Kyiv police identified three minors, aged 15 and 16, involved in the attack near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district. They used gas against a representative of the religious community, causing him burns.

Attack near a synagogue in Kyiv: three minors involved, law enforcement officers are currently speaking with them

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers identified three teenagers involved in an attack near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. They turned out to be local residents aged 15 and 16 – students of a school and a college. Investigative actions are currently being carried out with them, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

During the search operations, police identified the offenders and brought them to the Obolonskyi police department. They turned out to be local residents aged 15 and 16, students of a Kyiv school and college.

- the post says.

Recall

Three unknown individuals, while near the synagogue building in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, provoked a conflict with a representative of the religious community, during which they used gas on the man and then fled. The man sustained severe burns to his eyes and skin.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, police are investigating an incident that occurred on October 11 near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district. A group of unknown young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against one of the members of the religious community.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv