Attack near a synagogue in Kyiv: three minors involved, law enforcement officers are currently speaking with them

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers identified three teenagers involved in an attack near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. They turned out to be local residents aged 15 and 16 – students of a school and a college. Investigative actions are currently being carried out with them, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

During the search operations, police identified the offenders and brought them to the Obolonskyi police department. They turned out to be local residents aged 15 and 16, students of a Kyiv school and college. - the post says.

Recall

Three unknown individuals, while near the synagogue building in the Obolonskyi district of the capital, provoked a conflict with a representative of the religious community, during which they used gas on the man and then fled. The man sustained severe burns to his eyes and skin.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, police are investigating an incident that occurred on October 11 near a synagogue in the Obolonskyi district. A group of unknown young men shouted anti-Semitic slogans and used tear gas against one of the members of the religious community.