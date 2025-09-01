$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 37224 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 31023 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 54626 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 64025 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
05:46 AM • 60836 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 52423 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 29987 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23168 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53976 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is working to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Turkish President Erdogan informed Putin about Ankara's work towards a just end to the war in Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of negotiations in Istanbul for peace efforts.

Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is working to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine - Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Ankara is working to find a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine. He also stressed that negotiations between the parties in Istanbul contribute to peace efforts, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Erdoğan emphasized that he is ready to continue hosting negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul for the earliest possible conclusion of peace and the end of the war.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, Erdoğan and Putin also discussed bilateral ties, peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israeli attacks on Gaza, and developments in Syria.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit stated that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "Western-provoked coup in Kyiv," and not by Russia's actions.

Indian Prime Minister met with Putin and the Chinese leader at the SCO summit. Issues of economic, political partnership, and security were discussed.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
