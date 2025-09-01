Erdogan told Putin that Ankara is working to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine - Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Ankara is working to find a just and lasting end to the war in Ukraine. He also stressed that negotiations between the parties in Istanbul contribute to peace efforts, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Erdoğan emphasized that he is ready to continue hosting negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul for the earliest possible conclusion of peace and the end of the war.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, Erdoğan and Putin also discussed bilateral ties, peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Israeli attacks on Gaza, and developments in Syria.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit stated that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "Western-provoked coup in Kyiv," and not by Russia's actions.

Indian Prime Minister met with Putin and the Chinese leader at the SCO summit. Issues of economic, political partnership, and security were discussed.