German troops, who for years had a culture of military restraint, are now, in the face of necessary actions to protect borders, "ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a Moscow attack," writes Financial Times, as reported by UNN.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius calls for "fulfilling" the task of rearming Europe and increasing the production of defense-related products, in line with Germany's rapid spending plans.

Known as a straightforward interlocutor and a staunch supporter of Ukraine, Pistorius has become the country's favorite politician since his appointment as defense minister. He is the only member of the previous cabinet led by Olaf Scholz who has remained in office since the government change in May. - writes FT.

Currently, Germany has realized the need for rearmament, and even faster than planned, Pistorius believes.

The majority of the population supports increased defense spending, as well as the introduction of a voluntary form of military service, which is expected next year - believes the German Defense Minister.

I have always been convinced that if you want to talk about peace and détente on an equal footing, you can only do so from a position of strength - noted Pistorius.

The head of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized the importance of NATO's eastern flank. In this context, the Financial Times writes that the "symbol of Germany's commitment to NATO" is the inauguration in 2025 of a permanent brigade of German soldiers in Lithuania.

to protect the Baltic state – one of Pistorius's flagship projects – became vivid almost four decades after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Today, Lithuania, the Baltic states, Poland – this is the eastern flank, and we must contribute there." - Pistorius stated.

The Bundeswehr understands that now is the time to do the most useful things to protect Europe's eastern flank.

Given Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the threat of possible new Kremlin decisions, the head of the Ministry of Defense states the following:

Don't think we are weak or that we won't defend ourselves. This is still relevant today

Although Pistorius also emphasized in his statements that Germany supports achieving peace and opportunities to maintain peaceful coexistence.

But, German troops, who for years had a culture of military restraint in response to the horrors of World War II, "will be ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a Moscow attack on a NATO member state."

If deterrence doesn't work... If Russia can attack...

I would recommend you just go to Vilnius and talk to the representatives of the German brigade there - says Boris Pistorius.

They know exactly what their job is, - the publication concludes its material with the words of the German defense chief.

Germany is discussing the purchase of up to 1,000 Leopard 2 tanks and 2,500 GTK Boxer armored vehicles for 25 billion euros. This is part of a plan to form six NATO brigades and transform the Bundeswehr into Europe's strongest army.