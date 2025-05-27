Kyiv's allies lifted restrictions on strikes deep into Russia a few months ago - Merz

$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 13995 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 21447 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 42857 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 100679 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 183827 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 166013 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 171731 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 161869 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 113378 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99798 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

German Foreign Minister rejects criticism from Russia after lifting restrictions on long-range strikes

May 27, 06:05 AM • 76556 views

Speleologists discovered artifacts of a vanished culture in the Mexican cave of Tlayokok

May 27, 06:37 AM • 24557 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 63964 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48776 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41238 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

03:12 PM • 322 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

02:30 PM • 1342 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

01:16 PM • 13995 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 146847 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 536902 views
Friedrich Merz

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Hakan Fidan

Mikhail Fedorov

Olaf Scholz

Kyiv

Chernihiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Hungary

White House

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

09:48 AM • 41333 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 48879 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 64065 views

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 58457 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 81601 views
The New York Times

Signal

TikTok

Telegram

The Guardian

Kyiv's allies lifted restrictions on strikes deep into Russia a few months ago - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine's allies have lifted restrictions on strikes deep into Russia. This has given Ukraine more opportunities to defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia.

Kyiv's allies lifted restrictions on strikes deep into Russia a few months ago - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine's partners, who support its defense with weapons against the backdrop of increasing Russian aggression and had certain restrictions on the use of the provided weapons, lifted these restrictions on strikes deep into Russia several months ago. Merz said this on Tuesday during a working visit to the Finnish city of Turku, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to him, in this way the allies of Kyiv gave Ukraine more opportunities to strengthen its defense.

As far as I know, and as I reported yesterday, the countries that had restrictions on the firing range have lifted these restrictions. I have been describing what has been happening for several months, namely that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons it receives, even outside its own borders," - said Merz.

- Merz noted.

Since taking office this month, Merz has signaled a departure from his predecessor Olaf Scholz's cautious approach to supporting Ukraine and has taken a tougher stance on repelling the Russian invasion.

Scholz allowed only limited use of German weapons against targets in Russia when he authorized strikes on positions near the border to protect the border Kharkiv.

On Monday, Merz said during a panel discussion in Berlin that there are "absolutely no range restrictions anymore" for weapons supplied to Ukraine by Germany, the UK, France and the US. This means that Ukraine can defend itself by attacking military positions in Russia.

Let us remind you

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul strongly rejected Russian criticism of Germany's decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes deep into Russia against the backdrop of the Kremlin's blatant unwillingness to end the war through diplomatic means.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Kharkiv
