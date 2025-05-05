"Zeitenwende", Patriot and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU: Zelenskyy recalled the key moments of the partnership between Kyiv and Berlin

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 22290 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 90608 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 144341 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 149881 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 166646 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 185288 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225515 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 112385 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 105731 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104178 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1.5m/s
75%
747 mm
Popular news

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69399 views

Bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

May 5, 08:19 AM • 10855 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66289 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 48840 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 8382 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 49134 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 144367 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 149904 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 225524 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102034 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 66521 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 69634 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 76459 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 34321 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 51720 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

"Zeitenwende", Patriot and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU: Zelenskyy recalled the key moments of the partnership between Kyiv and Berlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Olaf Scholz, noting Germany's important role in supporting Ukraine and the Chancellor's personal efforts. They discussed further assistance.

"Zeitenwende", Patriot and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU: Zelenskyy recalled the key moments of the partnership between Kyiv and Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a warm conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and mentioned key moments of the partnership between Kyiv and Berlin. The President announced this in a post on Telegram, writes UNN.

Warm phone conversation with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We appreciate Germany's key role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years of the war. Ukraine is also grateful for your personal efforts 

- writes Zelenskyy.

The President mentioned several significant moments, including Scholz's speech about "Zeitenwende" (turning point), the historic "coffee break" that contributed to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as the three Patriot systems and other air defense equipment transferred to Ukraine, etc.

Thank you for the assurance that you will continue to support Ukraine and our cause. Sincerely grateful for the truly friendly and always frank conversations 

- noted Zelenskyy.

Ukraine will receive one Patriot from Israel and possibly another from Germany or Greece - NYT04.05.25, 16:49 • 5382 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Israel
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Greece
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$60.19
Bitcoin
$94,222.90
S&P 500
$5,673.58
Tesla
$279.91
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,318.45
Ethereum
$1,808.20