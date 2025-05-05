"Zeitenwende", Patriot and the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU: Zelenskyy recalled the key moments of the partnership between Kyiv and Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a warm conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and mentioned key moments of the partnership between Kyiv and Berlin. The President announced this in a post on Telegram, writes UNN.

Warm phone conversation with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. We appreciate Germany's key role in supporting Ukraine throughout the years of the war. Ukraine is also grateful for your personal efforts - writes Zelenskyy.

The President mentioned several significant moments, including Scholz's speech about "Zeitenwende" (turning point), the historic "coffee break" that contributed to the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as the three Patriot systems and other air defense equipment transferred to Ukraine, etc.

Thank you for the assurance that you will continue to support Ukraine and our cause. Sincerely grateful for the truly friendly and always frank conversations - noted Zelenskyy.

