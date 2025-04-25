$41.670.15
Ukraine proposes a summit in Rome during the funeral of Pope Francis - La Repubblica

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

Kyiv has appealed to Italy and other partners to organize a summit on Ukraine. It should take place on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, with the participation of the USA, Italy, France, Great Britain and Germany.

Ukraine proposes a summit in Rome during the funeral of Pope Francis - La Repubblica

Ukraine is proposing a summit in Rome on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on April 24, UNN writes.

Details

Several sources directly familiar with the matter confirm that "Kyiv has approached Italy and other European partners through diplomatic channels with a request to organize a broader summit on Ukraine." "In short, not just a bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky," the publication writes.

The proposed format, as indicated, "will be like the Quint, which will present the United States, Italy, France, Great Britain and, probably, also Germany to the Ukrainian delegation, which will be represented at the ceremony in the Vatican by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is stepping down and will hand over the leadership of the government in Berlin to CDU leader Friedrich Merz in a few days." The German federal government itself announced that Scholz "may hold bilateral talks with other heads of state and government" during his trip to Rome.

At the same time, it is reported that both Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani "have expressed reservations." "The reason is clear: despite pressure from the United States, negotiations are still difficult, and agreements are nowhere to be seen. And a summit in Rome dedicated to peace on the sidelines of the pontiff's funeral cannot be a failure," the publication points out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Friedrich Merz
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
