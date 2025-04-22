Zelenskyy to visit Rome to honor Pope Francis - AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is going to Rome to honor the Pope Francis, whose funeral date is being discussed, AFP reports, writes UNN.

On Tuesday, a source in the Ukrainian president's office told AFP that Zelenskyy will also come to Rome - writes the publication.

Cardinals, as indicated, gathered on Tuesday to set the date of Pope Francis' funeral, amid reports that "world leaders from US President Donald Trump to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have announced they will come to honor the Catholic leader."

According to the Apostolic Constitution, the funeral must take place between the fourth and sixth days after the Pope's death, that is, between Friday and Sunday of this week.

For reference

The Vatican is the residence of its head, the Pope, located in the western part of Rome.