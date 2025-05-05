Boris Pistorius will remain Minister of Defense in the new coalition government of Germany: details of appointments

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18597 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46466 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 58874 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118502 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160375 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182187 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105015 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99357 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101043 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67263 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
57%
745 mm
Popular news

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46468 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 58876 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182187 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85342 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112869 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7612 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10308 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13213 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20765 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38571 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Boris Pistorius will remain Minister of Defense in the new coalition government of Germany: details of appointments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4000 views

Boris Pistorius will retain the post of Defence Minister in the new German government. Other appointments to the coalition between Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have also been made.

Boris Pistorius will remain Minister of Defense in the new coalition government of Germany: details of appointments

In the newly formed "black and red" federal government of Germany, Boris Pistorius will continue to serve as Minister of Defense.

UNN reports with reference to Deutsche Welle and n-tv.

Details

In Germany, the executive board of the SPD (center-left Social Democratic Party) published the full list of its ministers on Monday. Boris Pistorius remains Minister of Defense in the new government. In general, there are many new names. And an interesting fact: there was no place for the leader of the SPD party, Saskia Esken, in the cabinet.

Coalition between the SPD and the conservative bloc of Friedrich Merz

After a long struggle, the SPD agreed on the composition of its government team. "Experienced figures in federal and state politics will meet new faces representing a change of generations in the SPD," said party leaders Lars Klingbeil, Saskia Esken and General Secretary Mattias Mirsch in a statement.

Boris Pistorius will remain as Minister of Defense, ensuring continuity in one of the most sensitive government positions.

Reference

Boris Pistorius was born in Osnabrück, worked in several government institutions in Lower Saxony and was the mayor of his hometown from 2006 to 2013 ("the most beautiful office in the world"). For the next ten years, he was Minister of Internal Affairs of Lower Saxony. In 2023, he took over the Ministry of Defense from Christine Lambrecht and quickly gained recognition from troops and allies.

Merz says he has always advocated for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but on one condition14.04.25, 04:40 • 4466 views

The preservation of Pistorius as Minister of Defense is seen as a positive signal that Germany is ready to continue fulfilling its obligations in NATO and other international alliances. His experience and diplomatic skills are seen as valuable resources for strengthening relations with international partners and achieving common security interests.

- the media write.

Other positions in the new German government

A close ally of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, co-chairman of the SPD Lars Klingbeil will take the post of Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor. This will certainly strengthen the party's influence in the center of government. Klingbeil has broad party support and will manage budget policy in the coalition.

Karsten Schneider, who was previously the Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Germany, headed the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Protection. 

The new Minister of Construction is Verena Huberz. In Germany, she is considered a high-level political figure - she has been a member of the Bundestag since 2021, and has experience as deputy head of the SPD parliamentary group. Responsibility, among other things, for economics, climate protection and energy, construction and housing.

Berbel Bas will become the new Minister of Labor. She has been a member of the Bundestag since 2009 and has been involved in, among other things, health policy.

The Ministry of Economic Development will be headed by the former Commissioner for Integration Rim Alabali-Radovan. In 2022, Rim Alabali-Radovan announced the need to prepare for an influx of refugees from Ukraine. 

Merz announced the CDU's candidates for the German Cabinet of Ministers 28.04.25, 16:12 • 3425 views

Environmental/climate protection: Karsten Schneider.

Karsten Schneider was State Minister and Commissioner for Eastern Germany in Olaf Scholz's government, which worked in the style of the "traffic light" coalition.

Berlin reports rise in attacks on refugees amid surge in far-right crime 22.04.25, 12:51 • 7669 views

The Ministry of Justice of Germany will be transferred to the head of the Ministry of Justice of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Stephanie Hubig.

Parliamentary State Secretary for Construction and Housing Elisabeth Kaiser will become the Commissioner for Eastern Germany.

Commissioner for Resettlers Natalie Pavlik will deal with issues of migration, refugees and integration.

Let us remind you

CDU/CSU and SPD agreed on the creation of a government coalition. The main elements of the agreement will be reforms in the areas of migration, economic and defense policy.

German customs confiscated a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" along with oil worth 40 million euros21.03.25, 13:14 • 10878 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Brent
$60.53
Bitcoin
$94,569.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.85
Золото
$3,317.46
Ethereum
$1,823.44