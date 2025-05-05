Boris Pistorius will remain Minister of Defense in the new coalition government of Germany: details of appointments

In the newly formed "black and red" federal government of Germany, Boris Pistorius will continue to serve as Minister of Defense.

In Germany, the executive board of the SPD (center-left Social Democratic Party) published the full list of its ministers on Monday. Boris Pistorius remains Minister of Defense in the new government. In general, there are many new names. And an interesting fact: there was no place for the leader of the SPD party, Saskia Esken, in the cabinet.

Coalition between the SPD and the conservative bloc of Friedrich Merz

After a long struggle, the SPD agreed on the composition of its government team. "Experienced figures in federal and state politics will meet new faces representing a change of generations in the SPD," said party leaders Lars Klingbeil, Saskia Esken and General Secretary Mattias Mirsch in a statement.

Boris Pistorius will remain as Minister of Defense, ensuring continuity in one of the most sensitive government positions.

Boris Pistorius was born in Osnabrück, worked in several government institutions in Lower Saxony and was the mayor of his hometown from 2006 to 2013 ("the most beautiful office in the world"). For the next ten years, he was Minister of Internal Affairs of Lower Saxony. In 2023, he took over the Ministry of Defense from Christine Lambrecht and quickly gained recognition from troops and allies.

The preservation of Pistorius as Minister of Defense is seen as a positive signal that Germany is ready to continue fulfilling its obligations in NATO and other international alliances. His experience and diplomatic skills are seen as valuable resources for strengthening relations with international partners and achieving common security interests. - the media write.

Other positions in the new German government

A close ally of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, co-chairman of the SPD Lars Klingbeil will take the post of Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor. This will certainly strengthen the party's influence in the center of government. Klingbeil has broad party support and will manage budget policy in the coalition.

Karsten Schneider, who was previously the Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Germany, headed the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Protection.

The new Minister of Construction is Verena Huberz. In Germany, she is considered a high-level political figure - she has been a member of the Bundestag since 2021, and has experience as deputy head of the SPD parliamentary group. Responsibility, among other things, for economics, climate protection and energy, construction and housing.

Berbel Bas will become the new Minister of Labor. She has been a member of the Bundestag since 2009 and has been involved in, among other things, health policy.

The Ministry of Economic Development will be headed by the former Commissioner for Integration Rim Alabali-Radovan. In 2022, Rim Alabali-Radovan announced the need to prepare for an influx of refugees from Ukraine.

Environmental/climate protection: Karsten Schneider.

Karsten Schneider was State Minister and Commissioner for Eastern Germany in Olaf Scholz's government, which worked in the style of the "traffic light" coalition.

The Ministry of Justice of Germany will be transferred to the head of the Ministry of Justice of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Stephanie Hubig.

Parliamentary State Secretary for Construction and Housing Elisabeth Kaiser will become the Commissioner for Eastern Germany.

Commissioner for Resettlers Natalie Pavlik will deal with issues of migration, refugees and integration.

CDU/CSU and SPD agreed on the creation of a government coalition. The main elements of the agreement will be reforms in the areas of migration, economic and defense policy.

