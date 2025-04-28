Merz announced the CDU's candidates for the German Cabinet of Ministers

$41.750.06
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 642 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2908 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7042 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7238 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11373 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59733 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56378 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137950 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2892 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 7026 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11364 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59726 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162694 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 58 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17423 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18164 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137950 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52721 views
Merz announced the CDU's candidates for the German Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Friedrich Merz announced the first candidates from the CDU for ministerial positions, emphasizing experience and dedication. Among them are Wadephul for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Schneider for transport.

Merz announced the CDU's candidates for the German Cabinet of Ministers
Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, the most likely future Chancellor of Germany

The newly elected Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, has announced the names of the first candidates from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for ministerial posts in the new Cabinet of Ministers. He said that his choice is based on experience, party loyalty and leadership with a business orientation. This is reported by Politico and Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The German Foreign Ministry may be headed by Johann Wadephul. This fellow party member of Merz, in particular, advocated allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets in Russia. He is an experienced expert in foreign and security policy.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, an experienced expert in defense and foreign policy, is to lead Germany's diplomatic efforts at a time of growing global tensions.

The direction of European policy will be supervised by two strong representatives of the CDU. In particular, Serap Güler is proposed for the post of State Minister for International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While Günther Krichbaum, a veteran of EU policy, will take the post of State Minister for European Affairs.

A powerful expert in the field of transport policy, Patrick Schnieder, is proposed for the post of head of the Ministry of Transport. Karin Prien may become the Minister of Education. In the past, she headed this sector in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Germany says lifting sanctions on "Nord Stream-2" is justified for the sake of peace25.04.25, 05:32 • 3783 views

Former energy manager Katherina Reiche will head the Ministry of Economy and Energy, which will oversee Germany's reindustrialization plans. And MP Christiane Schenderlein has been named as a candidate for the post of Minister of Sports and Volunteer Policy. Nina Warken, a Bundestag expert on legal issues, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Health.

The new Ministry of Digitalization for the country may be headed by physicist, head of technical fields Carsten Wildberger. He is needed in the ruling team to promote digital reforms.

A key ally of Merz and former parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU, Thorsten Frei, will become the head of the Chancellery, which is a powerful position similar to the chief of staff. Frei will be responsible for coordinating the activities of the government and ensuring the discipline of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is a critical position, as Merz seeks to advance his ambitious agenda in the domestic and security spheres.

Germany announces that it will not achieve GDP growth above 0% in 202524.04.25, 18:03 • 8378 views

Addition

The key task of the German government is to revive the growth of Europe's largest economy at a time when the global trade war caused by significant import tariffs by US President Donald Trump threatens another year of recession, as well as to increase defense spending amid tensions in the transatlantic NATO alliance.

Merz hopes that his government will avoid the internal struggle that plagued his predecessor's three-party coalition with the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz – and ultimately led to its collapse last November – and that he will be able to prove more decisive.

Even before taking office, Merz and the SPD managed to pass a historic fiscal package through parliament that will allow his government to sharply increase spending on infrastructure and defense.

Let us remind you

Acting and likely future German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured Ukraine of further military assistance from Germany - even if support from the United States is stopped.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Bundestag
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Olaf Scholz
United States
