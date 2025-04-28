Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, the most likely future Chancellor of Germany

The newly elected Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, has announced the names of the first candidates from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for ministerial posts in the new Cabinet of Ministers. He said that his choice is based on experience, party loyalty and leadership with a business orientation. This is reported by Politico and Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The German Foreign Ministry may be headed by Johann Wadephul. This fellow party member of Merz, in particular, advocated allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets in Russia. He is an experienced expert in foreign and security policy.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, an experienced expert in defense and foreign policy, is to lead Germany's diplomatic efforts at a time of growing global tensions.

The direction of European policy will be supervised by two strong representatives of the CDU. In particular, Serap Güler is proposed for the post of State Minister for International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While Günther Krichbaum, a veteran of EU policy, will take the post of State Minister for European Affairs.

A powerful expert in the field of transport policy, Patrick Schnieder, is proposed for the post of head of the Ministry of Transport. Karin Prien may become the Minister of Education. In the past, she headed this sector in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Germany says lifting sanctions on "Nord Stream-2" is justified for the sake of peace

Former energy manager Katherina Reiche will head the Ministry of Economy and Energy, which will oversee Germany's reindustrialization plans. And MP Christiane Schenderlein has been named as a candidate for the post of Minister of Sports and Volunteer Policy. Nina Warken, a Bundestag expert on legal issues, has been appointed to head the Ministry of Health.

The new Ministry of Digitalization for the country may be headed by physicist, head of technical fields Carsten Wildberger. He is needed in the ruling team to promote digital reforms.

A key ally of Merz and former parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU, Thorsten Frei, will become the head of the Chancellery, which is a powerful position similar to the chief of staff. Frei will be responsible for coordinating the activities of the government and ensuring the discipline of the Cabinet of Ministers, which is a critical position, as Merz seeks to advance his ambitious agenda in the domestic and security spheres.

Germany announces that it will not achieve GDP growth above 0% in 2025

Addition

The key task of the German government is to revive the growth of Europe's largest economy at a time when the global trade war caused by significant import tariffs by US President Donald Trump threatens another year of recession, as well as to increase defense spending amid tensions in the transatlantic NATO alliance.

Merz hopes that his government will avoid the internal struggle that plagued his predecessor's three-party coalition with the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz – and ultimately led to its collapse last November – and that he will be able to prove more decisive.

Even before taking office, Merz and the SPD managed to pass a historic fiscal package through parliament that will allow his government to sharply increase spending on infrastructure and defense.

Let us remind you

Acting and likely future German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured Ukraine of further military assistance from Germany - even if support from the United States is stopped.