Germany says lifting sanctions on "Nord Stream-2" is justified for the sake of peace

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 16304 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 47094 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 54799 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 72289 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 166975 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 181523 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 256590 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111211 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 202459 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62452 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Trump says he has a "own deadline" for a peace deal with Ukraine

April 24, 05:40 PM • 8294 views

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

April 24, 05:47 PM • 11432 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

April 24, 05:49 PM • 10103 views

HACC took ex-head of DFS Nasirov into custody with a bail of UAH 40 million

April 24, 06:02 PM • 5940 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

April 24, 06:34 PM • 12739 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 88563 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 256586 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 148817 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 202456 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 152935 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 23138 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 31651 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 64328 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 94482 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 59397 views
Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Germany says lifting sanctions on "Nord Stream-2" is justified for the sake of peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

Nina Scheer believes that the lifting of US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG would be in accordance with international law. This will encourage diplomatic paths to peace and an end to the war against Ukraine.

Germany says lifting sanctions on "Nord Stream-2" is justified for the sake of peace

One of the leaders of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Nina Scheer, stated that a potential weakening of US sanctions on Russian energy - in particular, the Nord Stream-2 project - could be justified "in the interests of ensuring peace in Ukraine." This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to her, the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG "were illegal from the very beginning".

Their cancellation would comply with international law. In the interests of continuing diplomatic paths to peace and ending the aggressive war against Ukraine, steps that could potentially support this process should be encouraged

- the politician noted.

The publication points out that the representative of the SPD - the party that is going to join the coalition government of Friedrich Merz - emphasized that this position does not change Germany's commitment to renewable energy.

"We must accelerate the transition to renewable energy. This remains unchanged regardless of what happens to the sanctions on Nord Stream-2," Scheer added.

Let us remind you

According to Politico, the White House is discussing whether to lift sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and possibly other Russian assets in Europe as part of discussions on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In the EU, talks about "Nord Stream" have resumed amid negotiations between Russia and the US: what is known and what the European Commission and Germany are saying28.03.25, 17:09 • 773222 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Social Democratic Party of Germany
White House
Friedrich Merz
Europe
United States
Ukraine
