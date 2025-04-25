One of the leaders of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Nina Scheer, stated that a potential weakening of US sanctions on Russian energy - in particular, the Nord Stream-2 project - could be justified "in the interests of ensuring peace in Ukraine." This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to her, the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG "were illegal from the very beginning".

Their cancellation would comply with international law. In the interests of continuing diplomatic paths to peace and ending the aggressive war against Ukraine, steps that could potentially support this process should be encouraged - the politician noted.

The publication points out that the representative of the SPD - the party that is going to join the coalition government of Friedrich Merz - emphasized that this position does not change Germany's commitment to renewable energy.

"We must accelerate the transition to renewable energy. This remains unchanged regardless of what happens to the sanctions on Nord Stream-2," Scheer added.

Let us remind you

According to Politico, the White House is discussing whether to lift sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline and possibly other Russian assets in Europe as part of discussions on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

