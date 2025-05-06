Scholz assured Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

Ukraine can count on Germany. The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured this after a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Scholz, in particular, thanked Zelenskyy for "trusting partnership", as well as for "courage, bravery and determination in the fight against Russian aggression".

It remains clear: Ukraine can count on Germany - Scholz wrote.

As you know, Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the last day of his stay at the head of the German government.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has already completed the necessary preparatory stages for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union and is ready to open the first negotiation clusters. At the same time, according to him, further progress depends on Europe.

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation