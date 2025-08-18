European leaders to meet Zelensky before his talks with Trump - Le Monde

European leaders who arrived in Washington will meet with the Ukrainian president before his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

The meeting is scheduled for approximately 1:00 PM Washington time (8:00 PM Kyiv time). It is reported that this will be a "preparatory meeting" that will take place before meetings with the American president at the White House, the European executive added in its official agenda.

It is also reported that Donald Trump will meet with the following politicians:

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen;

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte;

Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer;

President of France Emmanuel Macron;

Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni;

President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

Recall

The White House released the official agenda of US President Donald Trump for August 18. A one-hour bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned.

UNN also reported that British diplomats are "training" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.