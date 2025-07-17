Britain and Germany sign mutual defense treaty, to develop new missile system

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 10950 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22627 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26433 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 57969 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 306776 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160194 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162314 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117549 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314491 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71577 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 114827 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 213394 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 78225 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 51473 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 20968 views
Publications
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 3100 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 16825 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215007 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 306657 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 314422 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 79607 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 192956 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 210990 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 149154 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 159126 views
Actual
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lancet (loitering munition)
Forbes
Airbus A320 series

Britain and Germany sign mutual defense treaty, to develop new missile system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1818 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have signed a new treaty providing for mutual assistance in the event of armed attack and joint development of the Deep Precision Strike missile system. The agreement also covers cooperation in trade, transport, and migration, deepening ties after Brexit.

Britain and Germany sign mutual defense treaty, to develop new missile system
PA Media

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have signed a new treaty that includes a commitment by the two countries to assist each other in the event of an armed attack, as part of a broader reset of ties after Brexit, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Conservative leader Merz has clearly expressed his regret over the UK's withdrawal from the EU and seeks to deepen German-British cooperation. Starmer said the treaty would "bring the UK and Germany closer than ever before" as they face challenges such as US President Donald Trump's trade pressure and Russia's war against Ukraine.

"This not only marks the progress we have already made and the history we share," Starmer said in a statement released by his office ahead of Thursday's signing ceremony at London's Victoria and Albert Museum.

"It is a foundation on which we move forward to address common challenges and invest in common strengths," he added.

Merz's visit to the British capital comes a week after French President Emmanuel Macron made the first state visit by a European leader to the UK since Brexit, which helped strengthen warmer Anglo-French relations.

Starmer and Macron agree on nuclear deterrence pact to deter threat to Europe - NYT10.07.25, 10:38 • 1880 views

According to German officials, the mutual commitment of Germany and the UK to defense is a response to both an increasingly aggressive Russia and growing concerns among European allies about US commitments to the NATO military alliance.

At the same time, they emphasized that this should not replace the principle of collective defense underlying NATO's founding treaty, known as Article 5.

Starmer and Merz are also committing on Thursday to deliver a new long-range missile system - Deep Precision Strike - within the next decade, according to a statement from the UK government.

It will have a range of over 2,000 kilometers, and Starmer's office said it would help stimulate the UK and European defense sectors through "significant industrial investment."

The new treaty also contains commitments on trade, transport, and migration. Along with the agreement, Germany is expected to commit to prohibiting the facilitation of illegal migration to the UK, with legislative changes to be adopted by the end of the year, Starmer's office said.

In addition, the agreement will provide visa-free travel for school groups between the UK and Germany, Starmer's spokesman Tom Wells told reporters in London on Thursday.

Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for Merz's CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said Thursday's meeting sends a "strong signal in a world full of uncertainty" and the new treaty will help make "all of Europe safer, more mobile and more prosperous."

"With this agreement, we are smoothing out the rough edges left by Brexit," Hardt said in an emailed statement.

"In doing so, we are providing an important impetus for further rapprochement between the UK and the EU in economic and trade policy, as well as in the defense sector," he noted.

Addition

Thursday's events are a welcome distraction from domestic difficulties for both leaders. Starmer has been forced into a series of policy U-turns in recent weeks that have undermined his government's hard-won reputation for fiscal discipline, the publication notes.

Meanwhile, Merz is dealing with an increasingly unstable ruling coalition, where his conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democrats disagree on various issues, from social welfare reforms to judicial appointments, and is already drawing comparisons to the internal struggles that plagued the administration of his predecessor Olaf Scholz, the publication points out.

AfD is catching up: Poll shows decline in Merz's support ahead of government's summer recess17.07.25, 12:53 • 3340 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
CDU/CSU
Keir Starmer
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9