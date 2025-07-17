$41.810.01
AfD is catching up: Poll shows decline in Merz's support ahead of government's summer recess

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is going on summer vacation with low public support. A YouGov poll shows further strengthening of the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD).

AfD is catching up: Poll shows decline in Merz's support ahead of government's summer recess

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz goes on summer vacation with little public support. At the same time, a YouGov poll conducted for the German Press Agency shows a further strengthening of the ultra-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), writes UNN with reference to NTV.

Details

Shortly after taking office in May, Merz stated in a government statement in the Bundestag:

I want you, dear citizens of our country, to feel it this summer: things are slowly changing for the better here; progress is being made

Approval of the Chancellor's statement a few days ago that this is one of the best federal governments in recent decades is also limited: 

Only 17% fully or partially agree, while 71% partially disagree or do not agree at all.

Leader of Germany's far-right AfD party secretly met with Chinese ambassador - media15.02.25, 19:00 • 34969 views

It is worth noting that satisfaction is higher among CDU/CSU supporters: 

  • 54% see an improvement in the situation in the country;
    • 11% see a deterioration;
      • 28% see no changes.

        Germany rejected the EU budget plan that envisioned €100 billion for Ukraine - Politico17.07.25, 12:30 • 2492 views

        However, Merz's praise of this government as one of the best in decades is not fully shared by CDU and CSU supporters: 

        • 44% partially agree;
          • 41% partially disagree.

            A possible factor that weakens positive sentiment could have been the coalition's decision to initially introduce the announced electricity tax reduction only for certain companies and agriculture for financial reasons, leaving private households out.

            • 69% disagree with this;
              • only 23% consider this decision correct.

                German Chancellor prepares first visit to China: reason named09.07.25, 03:45 • 2246 views

                Germans are divided on whether the new government, which has been in power for two and a half months, will be able to contain the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in the long term, with a slight pro-Merz bias.

                • 31% expect the CDU/CSU to be ahead of the AfD in polls at the end of its term;
                  • 26% expect the CDU/CSU and AfD to be roughly on par;
                    • another 26% expect the AfD to be the leader.

                      Bundeswehr ready to repel if Russian deterrence fails: Baltic states know this - Pistorius14.07.25, 17:51 • 5477 views

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      Pavlo Zinchenko

                      PoliticsNews of the World
                      Christian Democratic Union of Germany
                      Friedrich Merz
                      Germany
