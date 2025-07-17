German Chancellor Friedrich Merz goes on summer vacation with little public support. At the same time, a YouGov poll conducted for the German Press Agency shows a further strengthening of the ultra-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), writes UNN with reference to NTV.

Details

Shortly after taking office in May, Merz stated in a government statement in the Bundestag:

I want you, dear citizens of our country, to feel it this summer: things are slowly changing for the better here; progress is being made

Approval of the Chancellor's statement a few days ago that this is one of the best federal governments in recent decades is also limited:

Only 17% fully or partially agree, while 71% partially disagree or do not agree at all.

It is worth noting that satisfaction is higher among CDU/CSU supporters:

54% see an improvement in the situation in the country;

11% see a deterioration;

28% see no changes.

However, Merz's praise of this government as one of the best in decades is not fully shared by CDU and CSU supporters:

44% partially agree;

41% partially disagree.

A possible factor that weakens positive sentiment could have been the coalition's decision to initially introduce the announced electricity tax reduction only for certain companies and agriculture for financial reasons, leaving private households out.

69% disagree with this;

only 23% consider this decision correct.

Germans are divided on whether the new government, which has been in power for two and a half months, will be able to contain the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in the long term, with a slight pro-Merz bias.

31% expect the CDU/CSU to be ahead of the AfD in polls at the end of its term;

26% expect the CDU/CSU and AfD to be roughly on par;

another 26% expect the AfD to be the leader.

