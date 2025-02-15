Leader of Germany's far-right AfD party secretly met with Chinese ambassador - media

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8763 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51820 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77005 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117861 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113069 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116713 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153647 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89852 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57367 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25397 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117862 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153648 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144269 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176597 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46793 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86802 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134386 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136290 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164525 views
Leader of Germany's far-right AfD party secretly met with Chinese ambassador - media

Leader of Germany's far-right AfD party secretly met with Chinese ambassador - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34195 views

Alice Weidel, the leader of the German AfD party, regularly held private meetings with Chinese Ambassador Wu Keng. The meetings took place at his residence and coincided with the period of the AfD spy scandal.

The leader of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD), Alice Elisabeth Weidel, has been secretly meeting with the former Chinese ambassador to Germany, Wu Keng, for several years. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Sources inside the AfD told the publication that Weidel met about once a month with Wu Keng, who was China's ambassador to Germany from 2019 to 2024. At the same time, these meetings were not included in her calendar and were supposed to remain secret, Bild writes.

The publication noted that Wu Ken did not receive Weidel at the embassy, but at his private residence in Berlin. In a conversation with Bild, the AfD leader admitted that she had been there several times, but, according to her, the meetings took place “maybe once every nine months.

German MEP assistant from AfD suspected of spying for China23.04.24, 14:53 • 36645 views

Weidel explained that after the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, she wanted to get an idea of the Chinese position. However, she did not disclose specific details of the meetings, saying only that “the Chinese attach great importance to formalities.

Bild noted that the meetings between the AfD leader and the Chinese ambassador coincided with the AfD espionage scandal. In April 2024, the German Prosecutor General's Office arrested an employee of the main AfD candidate in the European Parliament elections, Maximilian Krach.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a security spokesman for Germany's main opposition party, the CDU, called Weidel's meeting with the Chinese ambassador “a very unusual situation.” In his opinion, “this may indicate China's direct or indirect influence on the party leader.

German Vice Chancellor reveals Musk's true motives for supporting AfD31.12.24, 01:44 • 25095 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
germanyGermany
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

