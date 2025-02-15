Leader of Germany's far-right AfD party secretly met with Chinese ambassador - media

The leader of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD), Alice Elisabeth Weidel, has been secretly meeting with the former Chinese ambassador to Germany, Wu Keng, for several years. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Sources inside the AfD told the publication that Weidel met about once a month with Wu Keng, who was China's ambassador to Germany from 2019 to 2024. At the same time, these meetings were not included in her calendar and were supposed to remain secret, Bild writes.

The publication noted that Wu Ken did not receive Weidel at the embassy, but at his private residence in Berlin. In a conversation with Bild, the AfD leader admitted that she had been there several times, but, according to her, the meetings took place “maybe once every nine months.

German MEP assistant from AfD suspected of spying for China

Weidel explained that after the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine, she wanted to get an idea of the Chinese position. However, she did not disclose specific details of the meetings, saying only that “the Chinese attach great importance to formalities.

Bild noted that the meetings between the AfD leader and the Chinese ambassador coincided with the AfD espionage scandal. In April 2024, the German Prosecutor General's Office arrested an employee of the main AfD candidate in the European Parliament elections, Maximilian Krach.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a security spokesman for Germany's main opposition party, the CDU, called Weidel's meeting with the Chinese ambassador “a very unusual situation.” In his opinion, “this may indicate China's direct or indirect influence on the party leader.

German Vice Chancellor reveals Musk's true motives for supporting AfD