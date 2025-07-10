$41.770.07
Starmer and Macron agree on nuclear deterrence pact to deter threat to Europe - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will announce a new defense relationship, which will include a commitment to combine nuclear arsenals. This will take place during a three-day state visit, where they will also discuss a migration agreement and support for Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will announce details of a new defense relationship on Thursday, which will include the first-ever commitment to combine their nuclear arsenals in the event of a serious threat to allies in Europe, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The announcement will be made after the two leaders conclude a three-day state visit with a visit to a British military base to emphasize their support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

The agreement between the two countries will confirm that "there is no extraordinary threat to Europe that would not elicit a response from both countries," according to a statement from the UK Ministry of Defense released late Wednesday.

The announcement on Thursday is not expected to guarantee full nuclear protection for European countries, but experts believe it is a small step in that direction.

Starmer and Macron, who last held a similar summit before President Trump's return to power in January, are also expected to announce a migration agreement that could reduce the number of people attempting to cross the English Channel in small, overcrowded boats.

Starmer and Macron agree on "new deterrent" against illegal boat crossings09.07.25, 20:34 • 1401 view

Both topics are at the heart of what the two leaders say is an improvement in diplomatic relations between neighbors, which were undermined when British citizens narrowly voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

In his speech to the British Parliament on Tuesday, Macron stated that the two countries "must work together to uphold effective multilateralism and defend the international order."

"Europe has long depended on the United States for nuclear protection, as many countries are members of NATO. However, Trump is increasingly talking about the need for Europe to defend itself against potential adversaries. Great Britain and France are the only two nuclear powers in Europe," the publication notes.

Promises of cooperation in the field of defense, as stated, were made against the background of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than three years.

Starmer and Macron are trying to promote the "coalition of the willing" they have created to counter Russia, the publication writes.

"On Thursday, at a British military base near London, the Prime Minister and the President will hold a phone call with the leaders of other countries in the coalition to try to accelerate the implementation of the plans," the publication says.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with about 400 drones and 18 missiles: he is going to talk about air defense at the "coalition of the willing"10.07.25, 09:57 • 491 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
The New York Times
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Ukraine
