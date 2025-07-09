$41.850.05
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 788 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 44221 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40661 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50449 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88777 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53523 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110629 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55656 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90516 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Starmer and Macron agree on "new deterrent" against illegal boat crossings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to intensify the fight against illegal migration across the English Channel. The leaders discussed new solutions, including the possible deportation of migrants to France in exchange for accepting asylum seekers.

Starmer and Macron agree on "new deterrent" against illegal boat crossings

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting on July 9 in London, agreed to strengthen their joint fight against illegal migration across the English Channel. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

As stated in the official Downing Street announcement, the leaders agreed that countering the threat of irregular migration and small boat crossings of the Channel is a "shared priority requiring shared solutions."

Starmer informed the French President about the stricter control measures taken by the British government over the past year, including a significant increase in arrests for illegal employment.

According to him, this aims to destroy the false attractiveness of Britain as a country where it is supposedly easy to find work, which is used by criminal groups to recruit migrants.

The parties also agreed on the need for "new and innovative solutions," including the creation of a new deterrent mechanism capable of breaking the business model of smuggling networks.

Details regarding the content of this "new deterrent measure" have not yet been disclosed. According to unofficial information, the parties are discussing the possibility of introducing a "one-for-one" model — deporting migrants to France in exchange for accepting asylum seekers from the French side.

A boat with refugees sank off the coast of Lampedusa Island: more than 40 people are missing, 10 rescued19.03.25, 19:06 • 12462 views

Focusing on arrests, as British officials note, is intended to demonstrate to France that the UK is taking effective measures to reduce the country's attractiveness as a final destination for the migration route.

Negotiations are expected to continue at the official summit on July 10. Downing Street emphasized the "shared goal of achieving concrete progress."

Recall

The number of migrants who arrived in the UK in 2024, having crossed the English Channel in small boats, increased by a quarter compared to the previous year.

According to the French coast guard, 2024 is considered the deadliest year for crossing the English Channel: 53 people died trying to cross the world's busiest shipping lane to reach the UK.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
