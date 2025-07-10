$41.850.05
Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with about 400 drones and 18 missiles: he is going to talk about air defense today at the "coalition of the willing"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

President Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack, which lasted almost 10 hours, using 400 drones and 18 missiles. He emphasized the need for sanctions and air defense, and also reported two dead and 16 wounded in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with about 400 drones and 18 missiles: he is going to talk about air defense today at the "coalition of the willing"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack with about 400 drones and 18 missiles, calling it an obvious escalation of terror by Russia, and emphasized the need for sanctions and air defense, and that he would discuss the latter today at the "coalition of the willing," UNN writes.

Details

Tonight, Russia launched a massive combined attack that lasted almost ten hours. Eighteen missiles, including ballistic ones, and about 400 attack drones, almost 200 of which were "Shaheds." The main target of the attack was Kyiv and the region.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Also, according to him, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions were under attack. "Unfortunately, two people are known to have died in Kyiv. My condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. As of now, 16 people are known to have been injured," the President said.

"This is an obvious escalation of terror by Russia: hundreds of "Shaheds" every night, constant strikes, massive attacks against Ukrainian cities. This means that acceleration is needed. We need to be faster with sanctions and put pressure on Russia so that they feel the consequences of their terror. Partners need to be faster with investments in weapons production and technology development," the President said.

Today I will talk with partners, including within the coalition of the willing, about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones and the supply of air defense for Ukraine. The tasks are absolutely clear. Such Russian attacks must be met with a tough response. That is exactly how we will respond.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
