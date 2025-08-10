On the eve of Trump's meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy warned - ending the war must be fair

President Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of European countries for their statements and support for Ukraine ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to President Zelenskyy's page on the social network.

The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who is now with Ukraine, with our people for peace in Ukraine, which protects the vital security interests of our European nations. Ukraine appreciates and fully supports the statement of President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen and President Stubb regarding peace for Ukraine.