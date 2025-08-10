On the eve of Trump's meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy warned - ending the war must be fair

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
08:18 AM • 4852 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 42307 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 123825 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 96400 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 270670 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 154321 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 330810 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 303497 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106888 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149532 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1m/s
40%
755mm
Popular news
Trump-Putin summit in Alaska resembles slow defeat for Ukraine - CNNAugust 10, 12:51 AM • 10784 views
Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remainPhotoAugust 10, 01:20 AM • 16258 views
Drones attacked Russia's Saratov region: an oil refinery is likely burning, there is one fatalityVideoAugust 10, 01:48 AM • 5962 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISWAugust 10, 02:33 AM • 19145 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhoto04:40 AM • 33318 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 330811 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 210232 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 303499 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 311659 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 216247 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 52385 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 123828 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 311659 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 227067 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 236431 views
Actual
The Economist
Financial Times
The Guardian
The Times
Shahed-136

On the eve of Trump's meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy warned - ending the war must be fair

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. He emphasized that ending the war must be fair. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha added that concessions to the aggressor provoke further aggression.

On the eve of Trump's meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy warned - ending the war must be fair

President Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of European countries for their statements and support for Ukraine ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to President Zelenskyy's page on the social network.

Details

The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who is now with Ukraine, with our people for peace in Ukraine, which protects the vital security interests of our European nations. Ukraine appreciates and fully supports the statement of President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen and President Stubb regarding peace for Ukraine.

- emphasized the president

Add

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also spoke on the social network X.

No rewards or gifts to the aggressor for his appeasement. Only strength and unity can force Russia to stop the war.

He emphasized that every concession provokes further aggression. Accordingly, Ukraine firmly stands for the protection of its principles and values.

Together with our American and European partners, we remain committed to ensuring a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law."

- added Sybiha

Recall

UNN reported that European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine amid the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin.

French President Macron stated that Ukrainians and Europeans cannot be excluded from negotiations.

Starmer and Macron to "stay in close contact" ahead of Trump-Putin meeting10.08.25, 07:17 • 4404 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Alexander Stubb
United Nations
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Olaf Scholz
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine