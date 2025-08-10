On the eve of Trump's meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy warned - ending the war must be fair
Kyiv
President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for supporting Ukraine ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. He emphasized that ending the war must be fair. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha added that concessions to the aggressor provoke further aggression.
President Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of European countries for their statements and support for Ukraine ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
UNN reports
The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who is now with Ukraine, with our people for peace in Ukraine, which protects the vital security interests of our European nations. Ukraine appreciates and fully supports the statement of President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President Ursula von der Leyen and President Stubb regarding peace for Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also spoke on the social network X.
No rewards or gifts to the aggressor for his appeasement. Only strength and unity can force Russia to stop the war.
He emphasized that every concession provokes further aggression. Accordingly, Ukraine firmly stands for the protection of its principles and values.
Together with our American and European partners, we remain committed to ensuring a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law."
UNN reported that European leaders issued a joint statement on Ukraine amid the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin.
French President Macron stated that Ukrainians and Europeans cannot be excluded from negotiations.
