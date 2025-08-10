$41.460.00
Starmer and Macron to "stay in close contact" ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will stay in close contact ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The leaders discussed support for Ukraine and Trump's efforts to end the war.

Starmer and Macron to "stay in close contact" ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will maintain close contact ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Office of the Head of the British Government.

Details

It is noted that Starmer and Trump had a conversation earlier.

They discussed recent developments in Ukraine, reaffirming their unwavering support for President Zelenskyy and ensuring a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people.

- the statement says.

It is also indicated that the British and French leaders welcomed Trump's efforts aimed at ending the killings in Ukraine and Russia's aggressive war, and discussed "how to continue close cooperation with President Trump and President Zelenskyy in the coming days."

Recall

European leaders issued a joint statement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. In particular, they supported Donald Trump's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and achieving peace.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settling the war between Russia and Ukraine and economic interests.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

