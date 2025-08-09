Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians: Macron after talks with Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Merz

French President Emmanuel Macron, after talks with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, and Britain, emphasized resolute support for Kyiv, adding that "Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians," UNN reports.

I have just spoken again with President Zelenskyy, as well as with Chancellor Merz and Prime Minister Starmer. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work done within the Coalition of the Willing. - Macron wrote on X.

The French President emphasized that "Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years."

Europeans will also certainly be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake. I will continue close coordination with President Zelenskyy and our European partners. - Macron summarized.

Ukraine and Europe rejected Putin's ceasefire proposal and put forward their own - MEDIA

Earlier

London will host a meeting of security advisors today with representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe. The meeting will be led by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance.