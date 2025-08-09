Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians: Macron after talks with Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Merz
French President Emmanuel Macron declared strong support for Ukraine after talks with the leaders of Germany and Britain. He emphasized that Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians, who are fighting for their freedom.
I have just spoken again with President Zelenskyy, as well as with Chancellor Merz and Prime Minister Starmer. We remain resolute in our support for Ukraine, working in a spirit of unity and building on the work done within the Coalition of the Willing.
The French President emphasized that "Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years."
Europeans will also certainly be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake. I will continue close coordination with President Zelenskyy and our European partners.
London will host a meeting of security advisors today with representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and Europe. The meeting will be led by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance.