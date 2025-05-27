Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the German TV channel NTV.

Details

According to him, Germany has not changed the restrictions for Ukraine on long-range strikes on Russia.

There are no new decisions on this issue. We have agreed not to discuss weapons systems publicly. As for the range, I want to say that there are no new agreements that go beyond the previous government policy. - said Klingbeil.

Let's add that Lars Klingbeil represents the Social Democratic Party of Germany, of which the previous German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a member, who opposed the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Reminder

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that restrictions for Ukraine on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory have been lifted. According to him, there are "no more restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, either from the British, the French, us, or the Americans."

