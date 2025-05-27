$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil denied lifting restrictions on Western long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory. According to him, there are no new decisions on this issue.

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government's policy regarding the lifting of restrictions on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to the German TV channel NTV.

Details

According to him, Germany has not changed the restrictions for Ukraine on long-range strikes on Russia.

There are no new decisions on this issue. We have agreed not to discuss weapons systems publicly. As for the range, I want to say that there are no new agreements that go beyond the previous government policy.

- said Klingbeil.

Let's add that Lars Klingbeil represents the Social Democratic Party of Germany, of which the previous German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is a member, who opposed the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Reminder

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that restrictions for Ukraine on the range of strikes by Western weapons on Russian territory have been lifted. According to him, there are "no more restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, either from the British, the French, us, or the Americans."

Merz explained why he no longer comments on the supply of Taurus and other weapons to Ukraine15.05.25, 15:58 • 2986 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
