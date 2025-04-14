Merz will visit Paris, Warsaw and Kyiv as part of his European tour after taking office as German Chancellor - Politico

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 17101 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15059 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20233 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29600 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62733 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58838 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33878 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59569 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106732 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166454 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Tags
Authors
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Merz will visit Paris, Warsaw and Kyiv as part of his European tour after taking office as German Chancellor - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

The future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Paris on May 7, after which he will visit Warsaw and Kyiv. The purpose of the visit is to negotiate with Macron, Tusk and Zelensky.

Merz will visit Paris, Warsaw and Kyiv as part of his European tour after taking office as German Chancellor - Politico

The future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, plans to make a European tour, during which he will visit Paris, Warsaw and Kyiv. This was reported by Politico, citing "four officials familiar with the plans", UNN informs.

Details

According to sources of the publication, Merz plans to visit Paris on May 7 after his official inauguration. Earlier, the politician said that he would "immediately" hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Polish leader Donald Tusk.

May 7 was chosen as the date for the visit to Paris, as on May 8 Merz and Macron will focus on national celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

It is noted that French officials are hoping for a reboot of Germany under the leadership of Merz. At the same time, the personal relationship between Macron and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz was "bad" and worsened further due to disagreements on "energy, Ukraine and trade" issues.

According to a top ally of Macron, both leaders are already "working hard" and may make progress in the coming weeks on defense, trade and the management of Europe's transatlantic relations with US President Donald Trump

- the article says.

The authors add that in addition to Paris and Warsaw, Merz's European tour may also include a visit to Kyiv on May 9, following an invitation sent to EU leaders by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha extended an invitation to his European Union counterparts to visit Ukraine on May 9. Also on this date, President Zelenskyy is ready to receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing". According to Politico, the purpose of the invitation is to "counter Putin's victory parade in Moscow."

EU candidate countries should not participate in the May 9 events in Moscow - Kallas14.04.25, 18:20 • 10227 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Warsaw
Paris
Olaf Scholz
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
