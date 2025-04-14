Merz will visit Paris, Warsaw and Kyiv as part of his European tour after taking office as German Chancellor - Politico

The future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, plans to make a European tour, during which he will visit Paris, Warsaw and Kyiv. This was reported by Politico, citing "four officials familiar with the plans", UNN informs.

Details

According to sources of the publication, Merz plans to visit Paris on May 7 after his official inauguration. Earlier, the politician said that he would "immediately" hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Polish leader Donald Tusk.

May 7 was chosen as the date for the visit to Paris, as on May 8 Merz and Macron will focus on national celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II - the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

It is noted that French officials are hoping for a reboot of Germany under the leadership of Merz. At the same time, the personal relationship between Macron and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz was "bad" and worsened further due to disagreements on "energy, Ukraine and trade" issues.

According to a top ally of Macron, both leaders are already "working hard" and may make progress in the coming weeks on defense, trade and the management of Europe's transatlantic relations with US President Donald Trump - the article says.

The authors add that in addition to Paris and Warsaw, Merz's European tour may also include a visit to Kyiv on May 9, following an invitation sent to EU leaders by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha extended an invitation to his European Union counterparts to visit Ukraine on May 9. Also on this date, President Zelenskyy is ready to receive the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing". According to Politico, the purpose of the invitation is to "counter Putin's victory parade in Moscow."

