Britain and Germany are creating a powerful military pact: the agreement will be signed in the summer of 2025 2 July 2025

In addition to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defense alliance, Berlin and London are preparing a military pact aimed at providing military deterrence.

Details

Great Britain and Germany are preparing to sign a comprehensive agreement, which is to include a clause on mutual assistance in case of strategic threats. This refers to mutual assistance in case of a threat to one of the countries, - five people familiar with the process told the publication.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz laid the groundwork for the pact in a joint declaration in the summer of 2024.

The central section of the treaty is dedicated to defense and is based on the so-called Trinity House Agreement, signed last year as a basis for closer military cooperation. The new mutual assistance provision will now also establish a binding link in security policy between Germany and both European nuclear powers – France and Great Britain. - writes Tichys Einblick.

The current preparatory measures clearly emphasize the desire of European allies for closer cooperation in the field of security. This is logical, given how the US has positioned itself recently in the transatlantic defense alliance.

According to two government officials in London, the text of the agreement is almost complete. The signing is expected on July 17, shortly before both parliaments go on summer recess.

