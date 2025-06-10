The number of Russians who received German citizenship has increased sixfold - Bloomberg

More than 290,000 people in Germany received citizenship of this country, compared to approximately 210,000 in 2023. In particular, according to official data, among these people are 83,000 Syrians, as well as 13,000 Russians, which is six times more than last year, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

More than 290,000 people obtained citizenship, compared to approximately 210,000 in 2023, according to official data released on Tuesday. About 83,000 were Syrians, while the number of Russians granted German passports increased more than sixfold to almost 13,000.

The previous German government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, relaxed the country's citizenship law in an attempt to attract more skilled workers and address the persistent labor shortage.

According to current rules, applications are possible after five years of residence, compared to the previous eight years. This period can be reduced to three years for those who are considered well integrated.

The ruling coalition of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a conservative who took office last month, has already abolished the accelerated path to citizenship.

According to the German Statistical Office, the reduced procedure accounted for 7% of naturalizations last year. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the decision a way to "reduce pull factors and bring more order to the migration process."

It is also a reaction to political pressure. Voter concerns about illegal immigration have contributed to the growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which wants to limit the influx of foreigners into Europe's largest economy.

After Alternative for Germany became the main opposition force in parliament after the February elections, the CDU/CSU and SPD blocs led by Merz are under increasing pressure to show that they are controlling illegal immigration.

