Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection
Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
The number of Russians who received German citizenship has increased sixfold - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

More than 290,000 people received citizenship in Germany, including 83,000 Syrians and 13,000 Russians, which is six times more than last year. The government has relaxed the citizenship law to attract workers.

More than 290,000 people in Germany received citizenship of this country, compared to approximately 210,000 in 2023. In particular, according to official data, among these people are 83,000 Syrians, as well as 13,000 Russians, which is six times more than last year, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

More than 290,000 people obtained citizenship, compared to approximately 210,000 in 2023, according to official data released on Tuesday. About 83,000 were Syrians, while the number of Russians granted German passports increased more than sixfold to almost 13,000.

The previous German government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, relaxed the country's citizenship law in an attempt to attract more skilled workers and address the persistent labor shortage.

According to current rules, applications are possible after five years of residence, compared to the previous eight years. This period can be reduced to three years for those who are considered well integrated.

The ruling coalition of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a conservative who took office last month, has already abolished the accelerated path to citizenship.

According to the German Statistical Office, the reduced procedure accounted for 7% of naturalizations last year. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the decision a way to "reduce pull factors and bring more order to the migration process."

It is also a reaction to political pressure. Voter concerns about illegal immigration have contributed to the growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which wants to limit the influx of foreigners into Europe's largest economy.

After Alternative for Germany became the main opposition force in parliament after the February elections, the CDU/CSU and SPD blocs led by Merz are under increasing pressure to show that they are controlling illegal immigration.

Addition

The European Union is developing a plan for the safe return of Ukrainians after the war, taking into account the interests of those returning and those remaining in the EU until March 2027.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Bloomberg L.P.
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Germany
Olaf Scholz
