What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Support for school meals: Odesa region receives UAH 3.5 million from the World Food Program

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United Nations World Food Program has allocated UAH 3.5 million to support school meals for more than 7,000 children in 66 schools in Odesa Oblast. The funds are aimed at improving the quality of meals and reducing parents' spending on school lunches.

The United Nations World Food Program has transferred UAH 3.5 million to support school meals in Odesa region. This was reported by the Odesa Regional State Administration, UNN reported.

"66 schools in Odesa region received UAH 3,575,994 for partial reimbursement of school meals for the period from September to December 2023. These funds were received under the agreement on school feeding support between Odesa region and the UN World Food Program, which was signed in November this year," the statement said.

The OVA clarified that under the terms of cooperation, WFP finances 30% of daily hot meals for schoolchildren in grades 1-4 for more than 7,000 children in the region. The funds received under the program are used by schools to improve the quality of meals or reduce the cost of lunches covered by parents.

"Healthy and nutritious school meals are not only a means of ensuring physical well-being, but also a true investment in the future. Our support for the school feeding program in Ukraine reflects our commitment to creating an enabling environment for every child to learn and grow," said David Thomas, Programme Manager of the UN World Food Program, David Thomas.

The Odesa Regional State Administration thanked international partners for their assistance.

"Childhood. Bright, colorful, beautiful and so fragile... Especially in today's reality... But it should definitely be happy. One of the main components of happiness is, among other things, health. Peace is also one of them, but while our unbreakable warriors are fighting for it, we, the adults on whom it depends, must take care of other components. This is not only knowledge, but also delicious, balanced, healthy food, which equals energy, development, and strengthening of the body," commented Oleksandr Lonchak, Director of the Department of Education and Science.  

Antonina Tumanova

Society

