Vegetables in Ukraine to rise in price by another 10-12% - agrarians explain the reason

According to experts, prices will creep up due to a seasonal reduction in the supply of quality produce until open-field vegetables appear.

In the near future, vegetables in Ukraine will significantly increase in price due to seasonal factors. Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, told UNN about this in an exclusive comment.

According to him, after winter, the supply of quality products decreases, while demand remains. Against this background, prices receive an additional impetus for growth.

Vegetables can actually become more expensive by an average of 10-12% until we see open-field vegetables. - Marchuk predicts.

As of March 11, the following average prices for popular vegetables are maintained in large all-Ukrainian supermarket chains:

cucumbers — from 199 to 279 UAH/kg;

tomatoes — from 141 to 369 UAH/kg;

cabbage — from 99 to 114 UAH/kg;

sweet pepper — from 203 to 249 UAH/kg;

potatoes — from 26 to 50 UAH/kg;

carrots — from 14 to 23 UAH/kg;

beets — from 12 to 16 UAH/kg;

onions — from 14 to 40 UAH/kg.

Recall

Experts believe that there will be no sharp, one-time jump in all prices, but vegetables, bread, and some dairy and meat products will continue to rise in price, and this process will manifest itself unevenly in different regions.