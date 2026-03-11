Vegetables in Ukraine to rise in price by another 10-12% - agrarians explain the reason

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5244 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 11882 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12257 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16526 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 24349 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 33682 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 32683 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44294 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120437 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87679 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48497 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 14481 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 21615 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17029 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14257 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 1922 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 11769 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 14407 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 48638 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 58356 views
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 2556 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 7014 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 17150 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 32608 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 32957 views
Social network
Financial Times
Film
Technology
Shahed-136

Vegetables in Ukraine to rise in price by another 10-12% - agrarians explain the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Experts predict an increase in vegetable prices due to a shortage of quality produce until the new harvest. The cost of popular vegetables may rise by another 10-12 percent.

Vegetables in Ukraine to rise in price by another 10-12% - agrarians explain the reason

According to experts, prices will creep up due to a seasonal reduction in the supply of quality produce until open-field vegetables appear.

In the near future, vegetables in Ukraine will significantly increase in price due to seasonal factors. Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, told UNN about this in an exclusive comment.

According to him, after winter, the supply of quality products decreases, while demand remains. Against this background, prices receive an additional impetus for growth.

Vegetables can actually become more expensive by an average of 10-12% until we see open-field vegetables.

- Marchuk predicts.

As of March 11, the following average prices for popular vegetables are maintained in large all-Ukrainian supermarket chains:

  • cucumbers — from 199 to 279 UAH/kg;
    • tomatoes — from 141 to 369 UAH/kg;
      • cabbage — from 99 to 114 UAH/kg;
        • sweet pepper — from 203 to 249 UAH/kg;
          • potatoes — from 26 to 50 UAH/kg;
            • carrots — from 14 to 23 UAH/kg;
              • beets — from 12 to 16 UAH/kg;
                • onions — from 14 to 40 UAH/kg.

                  Recall

                  Experts believe that there will be no sharp, one-time jump in all prices, but vegetables, bread, and some dairy and meat products will continue to rise in price, and this process will manifest itself unevenly in different regions.

                  Oleksandra Vasylenko

                  Ukraine