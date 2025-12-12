The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF

The international meeting on Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, in Paris, has been canceled. The event was supposed to bring together high-ranking officials from Ukraine, the United States of America, and European states. This was reported by RMF24, citing a source in the Élysée Palace, as conveyed by UNN.

There will be no meeting on Ukraine in Paris on Saturday, a source in the Élysée Palace said on Friday evening. - writes RMF24.

It was expected that they would discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan and the amendments made by Ukraine and Europe.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that high-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, and Great Britain would meet on Saturday, December 13, in Paris. They planned to discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which includes territorial losses for Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump is "extremely disappointed with both sides of this war," but the US could send its representative to the talks this weekend "if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement."