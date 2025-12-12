$42.270.01
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
06:15 PM • 7884 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 13622 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 18515 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 25717 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 30247 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 39649 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 30736 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23655 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23839 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The international meeting on Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, in Paris, has been canceled. It was supposed to discuss the peace plan of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF

The international meeting on Ukraine, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, in Paris, has been canceled. The event was supposed to bring together high-ranking officials from Ukraine, the United States of America, and European states. This was reported by RMF24, citing a source in the Élysée Palace, as conveyed by UNN.

There will be no meeting on Ukraine in Paris on Saturday, a source in the Élysée Palace said on Friday evening.

- writes RMF24.

It was expected that they would discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan and the amendments made by Ukraine and Europe.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that high-ranking officials from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, and Great Britain would meet on Saturday, December 13, in Paris. They planned to discuss US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which includes territorial losses for Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump is "extremely disappointed with both sides of this war," but the US could send its representative to the talks this weekend "if there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement."

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Élysée Palace
White House
Donald Trump
Paris
France
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Ukraine