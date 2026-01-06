The summit of the Coalition of the Willing begins at the Élysée Palace, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

Details

As Sky News writes, the Paris summit of the Coalition of the Willing is underway.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are at the front of the hall, followed by 30 more officials.

Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Recall

Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception for French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.