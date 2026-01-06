$42.420.13
Financial Times

Summit of the Coalition of the Willing begins at the Élysée Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The summit of the Coalition of the Willing has begun at the Élysée Palace. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, along with 30 other officials, are attending the event.

Summit of the Coalition of the Willing begins at the Élysée Palace

The summit of the Coalition of the Willing begins at the Élysée Palace, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

Details

As Sky News writes, the Paris summit of the Coalition of the Willing is underway.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are at the front of the hall, followed by 30 more officials.

Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing06.01.26, 15:39 • 1636 views

Recall

Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception for French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Élysée Palace
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine