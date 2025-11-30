$42.190.00
Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss peace terms and security guarantees. This is Zelenskyy's second visit to France in two weeks.

Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealed

This Monday, just two weeks after his last trip to France, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be received by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris. This was reported by BFMTV with reference to the Élysée Palace, informs UNN.

Details

The two leaders are expected to "discuss the conditions for a just and lasting peace, based on the Geneva talks and the American plan, and in close consultation with our European partners." The heads of state will also review the work carried out on security guarantees within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit comes against the backdrop of the Ukrainian President's political weakening after the dismissal of his right-hand man and chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. Yermak's resignation was announced shortly after the home of this close associate of the head of state was searched on Friday as part of an investigation into a large-scale corruption case.

- the publication writes.

The authors add that Kyiv has sent a team of negotiators to the United States "to discuss the Trump administration's plan to end the conflict with Russia."

Recall

On November 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In particular, the heads of state signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of Ukraine's acquisition of defense equipment.

