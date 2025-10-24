France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
04:33 PM • 3538 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 10688 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 16108 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 15866 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31340 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 23264 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
12:13 PM • 19173 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27312 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69673 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interception
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 31318 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological University
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 69657 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
London
China
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
Technology
Social network
Su-34
Gold
James Webb Space Telescope

France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where strengthening military support was also discussed.

France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles. Macron made this statement during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," according to the Élysée Palace, as reported by UNN.

... we must continue to strengthen our military support for Ukraine. Air defense capabilities, long-range capabilities, drones and counter-drone systems. I want to confirm that in the coming days we will provide additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirage aircraft. Together with other colleagues, we will confirm some additional initiatives, but we must focus on this highest priority.

- said Macron.

He also noted that France intends to continue supporting Ukraine's energy resilience with all existing tools, and called on the EU to start working on the 20th package of sanctions.

Recall

Britain will significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," stating that 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles would be provided to bolster Ukrainian air defense ahead of the winter period.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Élysée Palace
Keir Starmer
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Ukraine