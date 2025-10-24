France to supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country will supply Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles. Macron made this statement during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," according to the Élysée Palace, as reported by UNN.

... we must continue to strengthen our military support for Ukraine. Air defense capabilities, long-range capabilities, drones and counter-drone systems. I want to confirm that in the coming days we will provide additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirage aircraft. Together with other colleagues, we will confirm some additional initiatives, but we must focus on this highest priority. - said Macron.

He also noted that France intends to continue supporting Ukraine's energy resilience with all existing tools, and called on the EU to start working on the 20th package of sanctions.

