Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is to take place, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy was met by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Context

Today in Paris, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris yesterday and had a working dinner with Macron. The President of Ukraine stated that he plans to raise the issue of additional sanctions against Russia in a conversation with Trump.

On Wednesday, September 3, US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". His participation in the meeting has not been confirmed, but negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are expected.