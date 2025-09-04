$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
08:52 AM • 1006 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 1186 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 3774 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 3972 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 21665 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 35097 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 38242 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36600 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 64893 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27370 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.7m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 270119 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 262634 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 259953 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 253357 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 17779 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 76 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 4426 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 21665 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 27299 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 64893 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 76 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 2636 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 12382 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 14639 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 17419 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
BFM TV

Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris. A summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held there.

Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" is to take place, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy was met by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Context

Today in Paris, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris yesterday and had a working dinner with Macron. The President of Ukraine stated that he plans to raise the issue of additional sanctions against Russia in a conversation with Trump.

On Wednesday, September 3, US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". His participation in the meeting has not been confirmed, but negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are expected.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Élysée Palace
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine