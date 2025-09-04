$41.370.01
10:04 AM
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders began a joint phone conference - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and European leaders are holding a joint video conference. The conversation began shortly after 3:00 PM Kyiv time.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders began a joint phone conference - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House chief Donald Trump, and European leaders have begun a joint teleconference. This was reported by Le Monde, writes UNN.

A phone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with Donald Trump is currently underway.

— the message states.

The conversation began shortly after 3:00 PM Kyiv time, the publication reported, citing the Élysée Palace.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak and Umerov held meetings in Paris. Security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris. A summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will take held there.

Pavlo Zinchenko

