Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders began a joint phone conference - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House chief Donald Trump, and European leaders have begun a joint teleconference. This was reported by Le Monde, writes UNN.

A phone conversation between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders with Donald Trump is currently underway. — the message states.

The conversation began shortly after 3:00 PM Kyiv time, the publication reported, citing the Élysée Palace.

Addition

The Ukrainian delegation led by Yermak and Umerov held meetings in Paris. Security guarantees, sanctions against Russia, and the return of Ukrainian prisoners were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris. A summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will take held there.