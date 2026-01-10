$42.990.27
08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Publications
Exclusives
France changed G7 summit dates due to a boxing match at the White House and for Trump's convenience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

France has postponed the G7 summit by one day to avoid coinciding with Donald Trump's 80th birthday and a UFC tournament at the White House. The event will take place on June 15-17, 2026, in Évian-les-Bains.

France changed G7 summit dates due to a boxing match at the White House and for Trump's convenience

France has postponed the annual G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains by one day to avoid a clash with US President Donald Trump's schedule. This was announced on Friday, January 9, by a senior White House official, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, the summit was scheduled for June 14-16, 2026. However, these dates coincided with Donald Trump's 80th birthday (June 14), in honor of which a large-scale mixed martial arts (UFC) tournament is planned at the White House.

Official Paris confirmed that the summit will now take place on June 15-17. The White House noted that European partners consider Trump's participation "extremely important," so they agreed to change the schedule.

Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico12.12.25, 11:01 • 26909 views

The UFC fight scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House will be part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that preparations for the event have been completed. It is expected that 5,000 guests will watch the fight directly at the residence, and up to 85,000 more fans will be able to watch the broadcast on large screens in the nearby Ellipse Park.

The Élysée Palace officially explained the change of dates as "the result of consultations with all G7 partners," avoiding direct mention of the sporting event in Washington. The G7 unites the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. 

The Group of Seven announced its readiness to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from attacks13.12.25, 08:00 • 4791 view

Stepan Haftko

