France changed G7 summit dates due to a boxing match at the White House and for Trump's convenience

France has postponed the annual G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains by one day to avoid a clash with US President Donald Trump's schedule. This was announced on Friday, January 9, by a senior White House official, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, the summit was scheduled for June 14-16, 2026. However, these dates coincided with Donald Trump's 80th birthday (June 14), in honor of which a large-scale mixed martial arts (UFC) tournament is planned at the White House.

Official Paris confirmed that the summit will now take place on June 15-17. The White House noted that European partners consider Trump's participation "extremely important," so they agreed to change the schedule.

The UFC fight scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House will be part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that preparations for the event have been completed. It is expected that 5,000 guests will watch the fight directly at the residence, and up to 85,000 more fans will be able to watch the broadcast on large screens in the nearby Ellipse Park.

The Élysée Palace officially explained the change of dates as "the result of consultations with all G7 partners," avoiding direct mention of the sporting event in Washington. The G7 unites the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

