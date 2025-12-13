$42.270.01
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 16068 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 22727 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 23597 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 28645 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 35432 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 39022 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 47176 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 35280 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24551 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The Group of Seven announced its readiness to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The G7+ Coordination Group on Energy for Ukraine is ready to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from air and missile attacks. Member countries will also supply necessary energy equipment and ensure sufficient volumes of gas and electricity for the winter.

The Group of Seven announced its readiness to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from attacks

The G7+ Coordination Group on Ukraine's Energy Issues has announced its readiness to help strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from air and missile attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the group's co-chairs.

The G7+ Coordination Group on Ukraine's Energy Issues is strongly committed to strengthening Ukraine's position by increasing its resilience through passive and active air defense of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

- the statement says.

Member countries also assured that they would supply Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment and ensure sufficient volumes of natural gas and electricity for the winter period.

In addition, they committed to facilitating the reform of Ukraine's energy market and supporting increased efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

Recall

The situation with electricity in Ukraine differs due to the destruction of energy infrastructure and limited network capacity. The west has more electricity, while the center, south, and east suffer from a deficit.

20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attack13.12.25, 05:32 • 11260 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Canada
Ukraine