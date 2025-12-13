The Group of Seven announced its readiness to strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from attacks

The G7+ Coordination Group on Ukraine's Energy Issues has announced its readiness to help strengthen the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure from air and missile attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the group's co-chairs.

The G7+ Coordination Group on Ukraine's Energy Issues is strongly committed to strengthening Ukraine's position by increasing its resilience through passive and active air defense of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. - the statement says.

Member countries also assured that they would supply Ukraine with the necessary energy equipment and ensure sufficient volumes of natural gas and electricity for the winter period.

In addition, they committed to facilitating the reform of Ukraine's energy market and supporting increased efficiency of state-owned enterprises.

Recall

The situation with electricity in Ukraine differs due to the destruction of energy infrastructure and limited network capacity. The west has more electricity, while the center, south, and east suffer from a deficit.

