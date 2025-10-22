$41.760.03
Louvre director resigned after robbery, but was refused

Kyiv • UNN

 394 views

Louvre director Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation after the museum robbery, but the Élysée Palace refused to accept it. The French Minister of Culture and President Macron expressed support for her candidacy, rejecting her resignation.

Louvre director resigned after robbery, but was refused

After the high-profile robbery of the Louvre, its director Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation, but the Élysée Palace refused to accept it. This was reported by the publication Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that des Cars submitted her resignation after the theft of jewels, but the French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati and President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for her candidacy and rejected the resignation.

According to Macron, the dismissal of the director could "stop the dynamics of the museum's reconstruction," which is currently underway.

The head of the French Ministry of Culture also defended des Cars during a meeting with representatives of cultural institution trade unions.

Recall

On Sunday, October 19, French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced a robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

The French Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the Louvre robbery lasted seven minutes. The perpetrators entered from outside using a lift and stole priceless jewelry.

French TV channel BMFTV showed video footage of the robbery of the Paris Louvre museum. The recording shows a man in a yellow vest smashing a display case while visitors are in the hall.

The Louvre curator estimated the economic damage from the theft of eight pieces of jewelry from the museum last Sunday at 88 million euros. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau expressed hope that the perpetrators would not decide to melt down the jewels.

Vita Zelenetska

