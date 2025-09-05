"Creating conditions for lasting peace": von der Leyen summarized the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris

"Coalition of the Willing" creates conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a meeting in Paris, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the first security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces.

Secondly, support forces backed by the US. Thirdly, a strong European defense posture - noted von der Leyen.

She added that "we want peace for Ukraine."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by over 30 countries online and offline. Leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.

Participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

