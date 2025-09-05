"Creating conditions for lasting peace": von der Leyen summarized the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
September 4, 05:30 PM • 13193 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 26529 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 24896 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 28741 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 32401 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 27067 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 22649 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 48081 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41521 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44482 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.9m/s
74%
754mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 291265 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 284990 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 282809 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 275300 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 38688 views
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 9658 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 34388 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 26665 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 48082 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 45005 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 14467 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 34388 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 15564 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 21176 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 23153 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play
Financial Times

"Creating conditions for lasting peace": von der Leyen summarized the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU is creating conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine. The first security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces.

"Creating conditions for lasting peace": von der Leyen summarized the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris

"Coalition of the Willing" creates conditions for lasting peace in Ukraine. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following a meeting in Paris, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the first security guarantees are strong Ukrainian armed forces.

Secondly, support forces backed by the US. Thirdly, a strong European defense posture

- noted von der Leyen.

She added that "we want peace for Ukraine."

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated in a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Élysée Palace, which was attended by over 30 countries online and offline. Leaders discussed ending the war and ensuring long-term security.

Participants declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Italy does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine: Giorgia Meloni reacted to the meeting of the "coalition of the willing"05.09.25, 00:58 • 1664 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Élysée Palace
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine