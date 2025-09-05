Italy does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine: Giorgia Meloni reacted to the meeting of the "coalition of the willing"

The Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, participated in the meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" via video link from Rome. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Italian government.

Details

According to Meloni, Italy proposed the creation of a collective security mechanism, inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, as a key element of political guarantees for Ukraine.

At the same time, she confirmed that the country does not plan to send its military to Ukrainian territory, but is ready to support monitoring and training initiatives outside Ukraine.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the parties confirmed unity in achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

This can only be achieved through an approach that combines constant support for Ukraine, the desire to end hostilities, maintaining collective pressure on Russia, including through the instrument of sanctions, as well as strong and reliable security guarantees that must be defined in the spirit of cooperation between the two sides of the Atlantic - the post says.

Recall

At the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Thursday, September 4, the participants stated their readiness to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

In addition, 26 countries expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

Also, according to Zelensky's words during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, he and European leaders, after the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," discussed with US President Donald Trump pressure on Russia to force it to end the war.

