Putin's envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris a day after summit of Ukraine's allies - media

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, according to data from the French publication Le Monde, was in Paris on January 7, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's envoy in negotiations with Washington regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, "was in Paris on Wednesday, January 7." "He was seen on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré," a well-informed source told Le Monde.

The Élysée Palace, the publication writes, "denies that Dmitriev visited the presidential palace the day after talks in Paris between members of the Coalition of the Willing, and Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law."

In Paris, Dmitriev was reportedly "received at the US Embassy, located next to the Élysée Palace."

