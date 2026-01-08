Putin's envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris a day after summit of Ukraine's allies - media

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
12:02 PM • 1730 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 10317 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 7142 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
07:21 AM • 42600 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 34600 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 36328 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44086 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45259 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33708 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 30163 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.9m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 21425 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 23499 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 22427 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 18528 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 21901 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 55824 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 60764 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 63850 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 103448 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 140441 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 18590 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 31601 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 57541 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 76820 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 118525 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Putin's envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris a day after summit of Ukraine's allies - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who is negotiating with Washington on Russia's war against Ukraine, was in Paris on January 7. He was seen on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and was also received at the US Embassy.

Putin's envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris a day after summit of Ukraine's allies - media

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, according to data from the French publication Le Monde, was in Paris on January 7, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin's envoy in negotiations with Washington regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, "was in Paris on Wednesday, January 7." "He was seen on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré," a well-informed source told Le Monde.

The Élysée Palace, the publication writes, "denies that Dmitriev visited the presidential palace the day after talks in Paris between members of the Coalition of the Willing, and Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's special envoy, and Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law."

In Paris, Dmitriev was reportedly "received at the US Embassy, located next to the Élysée Palace."

"There is a clear understanding of the step-by-step movement": Umerov announced new talks between advisors from Europe, the US, and NATO on security guarantees07.01.26, 14:38 • 4934 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Élysée Palace
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Paris
Ukraine