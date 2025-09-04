Witkoff arrived in Paris ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting - Media
Kyiv • UNN
US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting. His participation in the meeting has not been confirmed, but negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are expected.
US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris on Wednesday, September 3, ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting. This was reported by Devdiscourse, informs UNN.
Details
According to the publication's sources, it is unknown whether Witkoff will be present at the meeting. At the same time, there is a possibility that he may hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation.
Although his participation in the coalition meeting is uncertain, he is expected to hold talks with Ukraine. At the same time, President Zelenskyy calls for increased pressure on Moscow to ensure Kyiv's security
The authors add that Witkoff's visit to Paris comes amid continued tensions in US-Russia relations.
Recall
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting will take place.
The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, August 4, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.
"Special attention to security guarantees": Yermak spoke about Zelenskyy's visits to Denmark and France04.09.25, 00:17 • 374 views