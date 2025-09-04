$41.360.01
Witkoff arrived in Paris ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting. His participation in the meeting has not been confirmed, but negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are expected.

Witkoff arrived in Paris ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting - Media

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris on Wednesday, September 3, ahead of the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting. This was reported by Devdiscourse, informs UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, it is unknown whether Witkoff will be present at the meeting. At the same time, there is a possibility that he may hold talks with the Ukrainian delegation.

Although his participation in the coalition meeting is uncertain, he is expected to hold talks with Ukraine. At the same time, President Zelenskyy calls for increased pressure on Moscow to ensure Kyiv's security

- the media writes.

The authors add that Witkoff's visit to Paris comes amid continued tensions in US-Russia relations.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting will take place.

The Élysée Palace confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris on Thursday, August 4, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.

